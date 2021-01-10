SUKU (SUKU) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, SUKU has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and $399,586.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00024099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00109571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.00710846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00218526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00054276 BTC.

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,535,509 tokens. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

SUKU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

