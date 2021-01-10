Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEOAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

