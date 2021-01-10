Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Soleno Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,091% compared to the typical volume of 233 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLNO. Guggenheim began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Soleno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 78.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 119.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 85,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

SLNO stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

