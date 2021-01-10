Steven J. Quinlan Sells 9,333 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $788,545.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $83.85 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Neogen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Neogen by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

