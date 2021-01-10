Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $615.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $383.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.60 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 549.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

