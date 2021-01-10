SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Up 7.6% This Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. SteepCoin has a market cap of $126,633.60 and approximately $115.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

AceD (ACED) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000203 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.