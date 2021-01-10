State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,088 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 55.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,993 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $106,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Best Buy by 752.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Shares of BBY opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

