State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 460,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 56,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

