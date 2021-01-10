State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 44,558 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,558 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 95,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 157,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,318,311 shares of company stock worth $63,124,523. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.08.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

