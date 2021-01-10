State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,541 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.66.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.