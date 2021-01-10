State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Masimo were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 47.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $1,638,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,867 shares in the company, valued at $53,140,675.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,205 shares of company stock valued at $49,404,041. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $283.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

