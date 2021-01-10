State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after buying an additional 1,507,990 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 174.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 136.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,660,000 after acquiring an additional 76,679 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $149.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.