Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SBLK. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.15.
NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
