Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SBLK. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

