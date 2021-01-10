Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

SBLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,075. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 1.06. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after acquiring an additional 231,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

