Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.
SBLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,075. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 1.06. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after acquiring an additional 231,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
