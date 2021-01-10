Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $50.50. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stantec traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 1151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STN. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 518.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 80,118 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Company Profile (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

