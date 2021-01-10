Stakinglab Hits 1-Day Volume of $40.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $761.54 and $40.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00276699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001203 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

