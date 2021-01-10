SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) (CVE:SRG) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) (CVE:SRG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.61. SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) (CVE:SRG)

SRG is a Canadian-based resource company with the goal of creating shareholder value by becoming a leader in the production and delivery of low-cost, quick-to-market, quality graphite. The Company is focused on evaluating and developing the Lola Graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa.

