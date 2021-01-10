Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $19.42 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

