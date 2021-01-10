SPINDLE (SPD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $81.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $393,967.97 and approximately $81.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $50.98 and $32.15.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,578.78 or 0.99943127 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.00346293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.14 or 0.00475093 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00146388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002470 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

