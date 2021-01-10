Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.47

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and traded as low as $27.90. Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 68,419 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 106.69.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$761.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$700.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

