Spaceswap (MILK2) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,528.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $59,892.49 and $26,528.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap token can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spaceswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00107534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.59 or 0.00691631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00216710 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 2,127,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,861,782 tokens. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Token Trading

Spaceswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.