Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Lifted to Outperform at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SOLTF opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Sosei Group has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.
About Sosei Group
