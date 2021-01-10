Solana (SOL) Price Hits $3.43

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 70.2% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $898.89 million and approximately $63.58 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00008898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00036697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.93 or 0.04015750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00330134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014552 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,799 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.