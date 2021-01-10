Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Up 8.4%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares shot up 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.60. 594,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 412,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sohu.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $651.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth $33,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $175,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.