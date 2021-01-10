SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SLM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $13.03 on Thursday. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth about $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 836.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in SLM in the second quarter worth about $18,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SLM by 396.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SLM by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,382 shares during the last quarter.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

