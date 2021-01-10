Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) PT Raised to $22.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,302,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 241,067 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 423.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 400,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 324,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.