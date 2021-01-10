Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $89.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPG. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.79.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $149.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,990 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,304,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,610,000 after buying an additional 587,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

