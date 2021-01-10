Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Down 8.5%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s stock price dropped 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 3,081,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,107,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

SVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $171,000.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

