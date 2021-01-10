SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.81. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.28). SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 126.28%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

