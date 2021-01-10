Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.70.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,011,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,987,000 after acquiring an additional 149,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,558,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,361 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 226,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

