Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Silicom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.07. Silicom has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 585,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Silicom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 383,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silicom by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 76,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silicom by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Silicom by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

