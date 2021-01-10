Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) Shares Gap Down to $417.90

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $417.90, but opened at $402.00. Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) shares last traded at $406.70, with a volume of 8,308,688 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 310.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.11. The company has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52.

In related news, insider Mark Johnstone purchased 10,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,036.54 ($31,403.89).

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

