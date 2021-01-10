SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIBN. BidaskClub cut shares of SI-BONE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $28.26 on Friday. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,181,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,818 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $42,777.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,170.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,732 shares of company stock worth $8,990,427. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 421,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 140,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 54,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

