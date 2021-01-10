Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SFT opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Foy bought 12,500 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Arison bought 15,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $302,850 over the last three months. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

