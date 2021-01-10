Shard (SHARD) Price Hits $0.0600 on Top Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Shard has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $101.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 75.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io . Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

