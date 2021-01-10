SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get SFL alerts:

Shares of SFL opened at $6.77 on Friday. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SFL will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,831,000 after purchasing an additional 259,076 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 4,715.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 203,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 198,838 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SFL by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.