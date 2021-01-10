Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SVNDY opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.17. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

