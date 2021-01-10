Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SELB. Mizuho lowered Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair lowered Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.29.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $359.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 218,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $528,034.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,650,572.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,916,096 shares of company stock worth $9,654,972 in the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.