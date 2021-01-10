SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT Raised to $15.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCWX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

SCWX stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,519,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,563 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 564.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 104,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

