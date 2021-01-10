SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 12-Month High at $213.49

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $213.49 and last traded at $212.09, with a volume of 119540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.15.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

