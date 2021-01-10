Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $158.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

SE opened at $210.16 on Tuesday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $213.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SEA by 3,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 80,208 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 113,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 94,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

