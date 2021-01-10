SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $2.38. SCWorx shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 264,955 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 145.38% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

