Scott V. Olrich Sells 5,800 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $244.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.30. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

