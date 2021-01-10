Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) will post $52.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.53 million to $55.72 million. Scorpio Bulkers reported sales of $60.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year sales of $163.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.37 million to $166.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.57 million, with estimates ranging from $69.03 million to $185.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

SALT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 47.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,773 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SALT stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 427,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,585. The firm has a market cap of $225.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

