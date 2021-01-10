Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $82.29 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day moving average of $151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

