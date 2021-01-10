Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $143.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.22. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

