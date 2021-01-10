Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ) Shares Down 13.7%

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ) were down 13.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 345,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 272,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The stock has a market cap of C$115.82 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande project that include three concession groups, which consists of 184 mining concessions covering an area of 8,944 hectares in the Zacatecas Mining District, Mexico.

