Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives $34.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SANM. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of SANM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,652. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.