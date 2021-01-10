Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.53. Approximately 287,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 195,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark increased their price target on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.17 million and a P/E ratio of 54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.06.
In other news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 20,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total transaction of C$59,811.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$644,275.94.
About Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
