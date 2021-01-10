Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.53. Approximately 287,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 195,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark increased their price target on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.17 million and a P/E ratio of 54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$35.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 20,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total transaction of C$59,811.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$644,275.94.

About Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.