Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “Buy” Rating for National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG)

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their buy rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,013.46 ($13.24).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £30.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 916.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 904.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s payout ratio is 117.22%.

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

